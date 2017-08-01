2019 RPME Power 50: Sulaiman M Ababtain, president and CEO, SATORP

Since joining SATORP Sulaiman M Ababtain established the excellence operation team that resulted in the company winning very sophisticated awards. Ababtain has 30 years of diversified experience in the oil and gas industry. He is well informed in Saudi Aramco downstream business and is a professional in crude oil sales and marketing. Ababtain is an active participant of various committees in Saudi Aramco and in the oil and gas industry. He joined Saudi Aramco in February 1989 as an engineer in oil supply planning and scheduling department. Ababtain has handled several engineering and operations jobs and was engaged in key management posts in many upstream and downstream departments. These include Ras Tanura Terminal, Ras Tanura Refinery, Northern Area Pipelines and Central Arabia Producing. Late in 2004, Ababtain was assigned as a marketing manager in crude oil sales and marketing department.

