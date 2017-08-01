2019 RPME Power 50: Sulaiman M Ababtain, president and CEO, SATORP

Petrochemicals
News
2019 RPME Power 50: Sulaiman M Ababtain, president and CEO, SATORP
Published: 18 December 2019 - 1 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Since joining SATORP Sulaiman M Ababtain established the excellence operation team that resulted in the company winning very sophisticated awards. Ababtain has 30 years of diversified experience in the oil and gas industry. He is well informed in Saudi Aramco downstream business and is a professional in crude oil sales and marketing. Ababtain is an active participant of various committees in Saudi Aramco and in the oil and gas industry. He joined Saudi Aramco in February 1989 as an engineer in oil supply planning and scheduling department. Ababtain has handled several engineering and operations jobs and was engaged in key management posts in many upstream and downstream departments. These include Ras Tanura Terminal, Ras Tanura Refinery, Northern Area Pipelines and Central Arabia Producing. Late in 2004, Ababtain was assigned as a marketing manager in crude oil sales and marketing department.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights to replace plastic bottles
    Qualys partners with Google to natively embed the Qualys Cloud Agent into the Google Cloud Platform
      7th edition of Autodesk University Middle East reveals futuristic projects and the future of making
        NNTC deployed environmental monitoring drones in UAE
          Siemens opens digitalization center to advance smart energy systems in the Middle East

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week