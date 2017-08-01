2019 RPME Power 50: Bernard Pinatel, president, refining and chemicals, Total

Bernard Pinatel began his career at the American management consulting firm Booz Allen & Hamilton, later joining Total in 1991, where he held a number of key operational positions in plants and at the headquarters of some of its affiliates. He subsequently served as head of the French and European operations of the international adhesives company, Bostik. In 2010, Pinatel was appointed as chairman and chief executive, and when Bostik was acquired by Arkema in February 2015, he became a member of the company’s executive committee looking after its high-performance materials business. With a wealth of experience managing world-renowned petrochemical and chemical firms, Pinatel was put in charge of Total’s refining and chemicals business in September 2016.

