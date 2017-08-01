2019 RPME Power 50: Fahad Salem Al Matrafi, CEO, Advanced Petrochemical Company

Petrochemicals
News
2019 RPME Power 50: Fahad Salem Al Matrafi, CEO, Advanced Petrochemical Company
Published: 19 December 2019 - 2 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Advanced Petrochemical Company's board of directors has appointed Fahad Salem Al Matrafi as the new CEO from 16 August 2019. The board further stated that the new CEO appointee Al Matrafi is an experienced Saudi executive with a long track record of more than 20 years in the petrochemical industry. He will take over the leadership of the company with his tremendous operational, technical and marketing expertise. Al Matrafi graduated in 1995 from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and subsequently completed an executive MBA programme in 2006. He started his career with Ibn Zahr Saudi-European Petrochemical Company (a subsidiary of SABIC) where he held various managerial positions in operations, technical and business departments.

