2019 RPME Power 50: Jamal Malaikah, president and COO, NATPET
Published: 19 December 2019 - midnight
By: Martin Menachery

Jamal Malaikah, president and COO, National Petrochemical Industrial Company (NATPET), is at the 26th position in this year’s ‘Power 50’. Malaikah has been appointed to the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association’s board of directors. His previous experience includes the roles of vice president for marketing and sales, NATPET; managing director, Copak, Egypt; senior general manager, Saudi Carton Company; and Xenel Industries, where he worked on the development of several projects, including petrochemicals. In addition to GPCA, Malaikah sits on the board of directors of Al Ahli Takaful Company, NATPET Schulman, and Petrochemical Manufacturers Committee in Saudi Arabia. He obtained his BSc degree in industrial management from King Fahad University of Petroleum & Minerals, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia in 1981.

