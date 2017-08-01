ABB, Equinor ink major frame agreement for oil and gas operations worldwide

Petrochemicals
News
ABB, Equinor ink major frame agreement for oil and gas operations worldwide
Published: 19 December 2019 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
The frame agreement continues more than three decades of collaboration, with ABB supporting Equinor to consider innovative opportunities in an era of greener, cleaner energy and increasing automation.

The agreement will see ABB leveraging its unique automation and intelligent digital solutions, including simulation technologies and processes, to enable cost savings, enhanced productivity and safety for brownfield and greenfield installations internationally.

With our deep domain expertise across the energy industries, ABB is uniquely positioned to assist Equinor in extending the lifetime of its existing installed base, encompassing 19 offshore and four onshore sites around the world,” said Kevin Kosisko, managing director, ABB Energy Industries.

ABB has supported Equinor in projects and operations since the mid-1980s ranging from providing integrated safety and automation, electrical and telecommunication systems to the new Aasta Hansteen gas field, to supplying electrical and telecommunication systems for both the Mariner project in the North Sea and the Gina Krog project on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

ABB was the main automation and electrical contractor for the Peregrino project, offshore of Brazil, and is delivering an integrated ABB Ability safety and automation system to the Johan Castberg floating production storage and offloading project.

