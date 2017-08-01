Sipchem organises Third Technology & Innovation Forum at MANAR Center

Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) held its third Technology & Innovation Forum under the theme of ‘Value Creation through Innovation’, at the Sipchem Technology and Innovation Center (MANAR) on the 17 December 2019. The forum celebrates and acknowledges Sipchem employees’ innovative ideas, which will continue to deepen the roots of Sipchem’s creative culture for the future.

Sipchem’s continued endeavours to host and nurture innovation among its employees through the Technology & Innovation Forum is aimed at encouraging the continual improvements of the company’s business, in terms of product development, research, performance efficacy, as well as the utilisation of the latest technology available. Sipchem and its management will continue to provide a platform in its MANAR Center for such initiatives that will reap benefit for the business internally and externally.

The forum included a series of short presentations by employees on various technical topics and methods of improvements, in the presence of Sipchem’s management, followed by a tour of the research and development (R&D) facilities at the MANAR Center, which is located at the Dhahran Techno Valley in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

Abdullah Al-Saadoon, chief operations officer of Sipchem, commended employees on their contributions to continuously develop innovative solutions that will benefit the business and the kingdom at large. Al-Saadoon said: “Sipchem has continuously sought out to harvest creativity amongst its employees, by providing the appropriate tools, mechanisms and most importantly, the environment, to grow as employees and as industry experts.”

MANAR Center was inaugurated in April 2015 and was established to support the growth strategy of the company and support the economic vision of the kingdom, which promotes industrial and commercial diversification through product and application development benefiting the local plastics downstream industry.