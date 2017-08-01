2019 RPME Power 50: Nadeem Raza, group CEO, DIA33

Nadeem Raza, group CEO, DIA33, brings to the company more than 21 years of experience in structural engineering, supply chain management and operational efficiency, among others. Drawing from years of experience in conglomerates like Steel Authority of India, Al Naboodah Contracting and Taj Al Mulook General Trading, Raza has earned himself an enviable reputation.

In his role as founding director and group CEO, Raza outlines the company’s growth strategy and vision, taking the lead in investment and partner relations, policy implementation, business development and operations. The nomination from DIA33 for the ‘Logistics Services Provider of the Year’ category was acknowledged as the ‘Highly Commended’ at the 2017 Oil & Gas Middle East and Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East Awards.

Since 2011, DIA33 has a clear role as direct supplier and stock keeping distributor in the supply chain of specialty chemicals (additives and process aids), first, mainly in the GCC, and now also in East Africa, South Asia and Asia-Pacific.

With a team of more than 75 empowered professionals, DIA33 provides marketing, sales, logistic and inventory services to customers, based on in-depth knowledge and understanding of chemistry and markets.

The principle of exclusivity (for every product, one supplier) creates trust and transparency, avoids internal competition and has resulted in many very long-term relationships, some since the inception of DIA33.

DIA33’s technical capabilities, in combination with the market expertise make the customer experience efficient and ensures then new developments, products and trends are easily exchanged along the supply chain.

Raza’s achievements are not just measured by the financial numbers. In 2017, his focus was primarily on adding more productive business lines to the group, starting new business verticals, focusing on newly added divisions, decreasing operating expenses, increasing profit margin, at reaching excellence in customer service, and at optimising the existing workflow.

Keeping these goals in mind, under his leadership, the company has signed new partnership agreements with few major brands for different business lines, and started new business verticals to focus upon ‘Oil & Gas, and Petrochemicals’ and ‘Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals’. The company has also been able to bring down the operational expenses and succeeded in achieving a customer satisfaction rate of 80%. The workflow witnessed significant changes with more than 60% of the manual duties being automated, and restructured the team with more dynamic and vibrant managers.

Raza already has a set of goal to achieve in next five years to strengthen the company position by improving customer interaction interface, organisation’s capital and human assets, and advancing the technical support services.