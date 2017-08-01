Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser leads ICIS Top 40 Power Players 2019 ranking

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser has been selected to take the top slot in the ICIS Top 40 Power Players in 2019, a global ranking of the leading CEOs and senior executives making the greatest positive impact on their companies and the industry.

“The level of petrochemical project activity for Saudi Aramco is unprecedented for any company. This will reshape the global landscape for many years to come,” said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

“In what could be a global technology game changer, Aramco is also working on multiple technology tracks for crude-oil-to-chemicals that would offer greater competition to US shale gas-based crackers,” he added.

Saudi Aramco is undertaking two massive projects in Saudi Arabia – a crude-oil-to-chemicals (COTC) project in Yanbu with SABIC and the 1.5m tonnes/year cracker joint venture project Amiral with France-based Total in Jubail.

Outside the kingdom, Aramco is nearing completion of the PRefChem joint venture refinery/cracker project with PETRONAS in Malaysia. In China, Aramco is planning a joint venture refinery and cracker with NORINCO and Panjin Sincen in Liaoning.

Aramco is also planning a massive refinery and petrochemicals complex in Raigad, India, with a consortium of Indian oil companies as well asADNOC.

On the M&A front, Aramco’s planned $69bn acquisition of a 70% stake in SABIC is expected to close in the first half of 2020, which would bring even more petrochemical projects under the Aramco umbrella.

In the ICIS Top 40 Power Players 2019 ranking, Dow CEO Jim Fitterling came in second, followed by LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel.

The ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking is based on selections by the global ICIS senior editorial staff.