2019 RPME Power 50: Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO, petroleum and petrochemicals, Mubadala

Musabbeh Al Kaabi is the chief executive officer of the petroleum and petrochemicals platform at Mubadala Investment Company, which covers a portfolio of international assets worth $41bn dollars, spanning across the oil and gas value chain. Previously, Al Kaabi was chief executive officer of Mubadala Petroleum, and prior to that he had a 16-year career with ADNOC, leading the exploration division. He is currently chairman of CEPSA. Al Kaabi is a board member of Borealis, Dolphin Energy, Cosmo Energy Holdings, an integrated oil and gas company with upstream and downstream operations based in Japan, and NOVA Chemicals.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.