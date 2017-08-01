2019 RPME Power 50: Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO, petroleum and petrochemicals, Mubadala

Petrochemicals
News
2019 RPME Power 50: Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO, petroleum and petrochemicals, Mubadala
Published: 22 December 2019 - 4 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Musabbeh Al Kaabi is the chief executive officer of the petroleum and petrochemicals platform at Mubadala Investment Company, which covers a portfolio of international assets worth $41bn dollars, spanning across the oil and gas value chain. Previously, Al Kaabi was chief executive officer of Mubadala Petroleum, and prior to that he had a 16-year career with ADNOC, leading the exploration division. He is currently chairman of CEPSA. Al Kaabi is a board member of Borealis, Dolphin Energy, Cosmo Energy Holdings, an integrated oil and gas company with upstream and downstream operations based in Japan, and NOVA Chemicals.

