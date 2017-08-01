2019 RPME Power 50: Sudhir Goyel, chairman and co-founder, GP Global Group

2019 RPME Power 50: Sudhir Goyel, chairman and co-founder, GP Global Group
Published: 22 December 2019 - 3 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

From the role of managing director for a long time, Sudhir Goyel recently took over as the chairman of GP Global Group, which is a well-known player in the oil industry, specialising in oil trading and bunkering, refining, grease manufacturing, storage terminals, bitumen production, shipping, and logistics. Headquartered in Sharjah’s Hamriyah Free Zone, and having a presence in South Asia, the Far East Asia, Africa and Europe, the company has emerged as one of the well-established manufacturers and traders of petroleum products in major parts of the world. GP Global has a refining capacity of 10,000bpd in Hamriyah Free Zone and has about a million cubic metre storage capacity spread across three ports – two in the UAE (Hamriyah and Fujairah) and one in India (Pipavav).

