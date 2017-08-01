2019 RPME Power 50: Hendrik Schonfelder, president, Middle East and Africa, Evonik

Evonik appointed Hendrik Schonfelder as its president for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in December 2017. This followed the merger of the former regions – Sub-Saharan Africa and MENA. After obtaining his doctorate in chemical engineering from Technical University Hamburg, Schonfelder began his career with BASF in 1995. He occupied various roles covering R&D, projects, sales and global business management for the polyolefins business of BASF. In 2013, Schonfelder joined Evonik in Germany. “MEA is definitely a region that will witness substantial growth in the future and Evonik today has a platform that can support the industries to meet the demands that such growth creates,” Schonfelder said, while taking over his position in December 2017.

