2019 RPME Power 50: Hendrik Schonfelder, president, Middle East and Africa, Evonik

Published: 23 December 2019 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Evonik appointed Hendrik Schonfelder as its president for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in December 2017. This followed the merger of the former regions – Sub-Saharan Africa and MENA. After obtaining his doctorate in chemical engineering from Technical University Hamburg, Schonfelder began his career with BASF in 1995. He occupied various roles covering R&D, projects, sales and global business management for the polyolefins business of BASF. In 2013, Schonfelder joined Evonik in Germany. “MEA is definitely a region that will witness substantial growth in the future and Evonik today has a platform that can support the industries to meet the demands that such growth creates,” Schonfelder said, while taking over his position in December 2017.

