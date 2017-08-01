2019 RPME Power 50: Hazem Mansour Al-Fardan, chairman, NAMA Chemicals

NAMA Chemicals appointed Hazem Mansour Al-Fardan as chairman in May 2018. NAMA Chemicals, established in 1992, is a Saudi multicultural joint stock corporation that creates value to the national economy by utilising local natural resources in its dynamic growth strategy in the chemical and petrochemical businesses. These are exciting and challenging times in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the country moves away from an oil-dependent economy to a fully diversified industrial base. NAMA Chemicals is playing an important role in this transition, by following the most rigorous global standards for quality control and process management to produce high-quality products that contribute to the safety and the quality of life of millions of people around the world.

