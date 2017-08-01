2019 RPME Power 50: Nadia Bader Al-Hajji, deputy CEO, projects and business development, PIC

2019 RPME Power 50: Nadia Bader Al-Hajji, deputy CEO, projects and business development, PIC
Published: 25 December 2019 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Nadia Bader Al-Hajji, deputy CEO of Kuwait’s Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), was in the limelight recently for being the winner of the 2019 Energy Woman of the Year Award at the Middle East Energy Awards ceremony, attended by industry leaders at the Play Restaurant & Lounge, The H Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 18 September. In her current role, Nadia leads PIC’s business development programmes and mega projects. Before joining PIC in March this year, Nadia spent over two years in the new oil sector subsidiary company under Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) – Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) – playing a key role in its start-up phase, setting the company’s strategic plans, medium-term performance and optimisation.

