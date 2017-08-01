2019 RPME Power 50: Olivier Thorel, executive director, chemicals, Saudi Aramco

Olivier Thorel has joined Saudi Aramco on 1 January 2018, as executive director for the company’s chemicals business. Thorel joined Shell in France in 1990 and held various positions in the chemicals business in manufacturing, sales, marketing, supply chain, and as global general manager, based in France, the Netherlands, and London, until 2006. He then led the global base oil business and thereafter became vice president of supply, distribution and Shell pipelines for North America. Over the past four years, he has led various parts of the Shell chemicals business as vice president of global intermediates, and then vice president of chemicals Asia, ventures and new business development, based in Singapore. Thorel completed an executive MBA at Insead.

