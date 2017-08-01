2019 RPME Power 50: Norman L Gilsdorf, president, Honeywell for high growth regions, Middle East, Russia and Customs Union

Norman L Gilsdorf, president of Honeywell for high growth regions, Middle East, Russia and Customs Union, is the winner of the ‘Innovator of the Year’ Award at the 2019 Middle East Energy Awards. Over the course of 40 years, under the leadership of Norman L Gilsdorf, his company’s reputation as a trusted advisor and technology partner to the regional energy industry has grown exponentially. The company continues to contribute innovative technologies, know-how and global best practices that regional producers rely on to generate the most value from every drop of oil and every cubic foot of natural gas that they produce. Gilsdorf is currently overseeing several cutting-edge digitalisation pilot projects with key energy sector stakeholders.

