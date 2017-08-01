2019 RPME Power 50: Christian Cravedi, senior vice president, oil, gas and chemicals, India, Middle East and Africa, ABB

Christian Cravedi is a corporate business leader with twenty-seven years of progressive career growth in technical and techno-commercial roles in site management, project management, engineering, supply chain management, corporate business development, and mergers and acquisitions, leading profit and loss portfolios in multi-geographical and multi-cultural environment. Adept in driving organisational transformational strategies, including setting up business hubs and spearheading closing of legacy projects, Cravedi succeeded as an organisational change agent through building capabilities, nurturing successful leaders, and developing teams with a focus to ensure top-line and bottom-line. ABB is a global leader in power and automation technologies, having operations in more than 100 countries and employing around 145,000 employees worldwide.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.