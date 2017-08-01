2019 RPME Power 50: Christian Cravedi, senior vice president, oil, gas and chemicals, India, Middle East and Africa, ABB

Petrochemicals
News
2019 RPME Power 50: Christian Cravedi, senior vice president, oil, gas and chemicals, India, Middle East and Africa, ABB
Published: 28 December 2019 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Christian Cravedi is a corporate business leader with twenty-seven years of progressive career growth in technical and techno-commercial roles in site management, project management, engineering, supply chain management, corporate business development, and mergers and acquisitions, leading profit and loss portfolios in multi-geographical and multi-cultural environment. Adept in driving organisational transformational strategies, including setting up business hubs and spearheading closing of legacy projects, Cravedi succeeded as an organisational change agent through building capabilities, nurturing successful leaders, and developing teams with a focus to ensure top-line and bottom-line. ABB is a global leader in power and automation technologies, having operations in more than 100 countries and employing around 145,000 employees worldwide.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy Launches New Innovation Platform
    DoE enhances cooperation with IRENA in areas of energy efficiency and sustainability
      Etihad Cargo's IATA CEIV certification opens membership to Cool Chain Association and Pharma.Aero
        Zebra Technologies to showcase new solutions to revamp the retail experience at EuroShop 2020
          StarzPlay partners with MENA Arabic podcast specialist, Finyal Media

            More related galleries

            In pictures: The 2019 designMENA Summit
              Power List: Women in Hospitality - 10-6
                Photos: Fairmont Dubai's Bistrot Bagatelle introduces new menu
                  Photos: F&B experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11