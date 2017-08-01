2019 RPME Power 50: John Gugel, president, Honeywell UOP

John Gugel was appointed as president of Honeywell UOP in June 2018. Serving 25 years in numerous roles at Honeywell UOP, Gugel is an established leader in the oil and gas processing industry. Prior to his current role, Gugel served as vice president and general manager of Honeywell UOP’s process technology and equipment business, and prior to that, held the same role as head of the gas processing and hydrogen business. Gugel earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil and environmental engineering from University of Wisconsin at Madison, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. UOP was founded in Chicago in 1914 to commercialise the first process technology for the mass production of gasoline.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.