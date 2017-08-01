2019 RPME Power 50: Lal Karsanbhai, executive president, Emerson Automation Solutions

Lal Karsanbhai succeeded Michael Train to become executive president of Emerson Automation Solutions, with effective from 1 October 2018. Karsanbhai, who has served as group president of Emerson’s Rosemount measurement and analytical business since 2016, has more than 23 years of experience with Emerson in a career that spans the globe. He served as president of Emerson’s former network power business in Europe, Middle East and Africa from 2014 and has held leadership roles throughout Emerson, including vice president of corporate planning, president of Emerson’s Fisher regulator technologies, and vice president and general manager of its natural gas unit. Currently, Karsanbhai oversees a business with expected 2018 sales of $11.4bn and more than 53,000 employees across the globe.

