2019 RPME Power 50: Lal Karsanbhai, executive president, Emerson Automation Solutions

Petrochemicals
News
2019 RPME Power 50: Lal Karsanbhai, executive president, Emerson Automation Solutions
Published: 30 December 2019 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Lal Karsanbhai succeeded Michael Train to become executive president of Emerson Automation Solutions, with effective from 1 October 2018. Karsanbhai, who has served as group president of Emerson’s Rosemount measurement and analytical business since 2016, has more than 23 years of experience with Emerson in a career that spans the globe. He served as president of Emerson’s former network power business in Europe, Middle East and Africa from 2014 and has held leadership roles throughout Emerson, including vice president of corporate planning, president of Emerson’s Fisher regulator technologies, and vice president and general manager of its natural gas unit. Currently, Karsanbhai oversees a business with expected 2018 sales of $11.4bn and more than 53,000 employees across the globe.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy Launches New Innovation Platform
    DoE enhances cooperation with IRENA in areas of energy efficiency and sustainability
      Etihad Cargo's IATA CEIV certification opens membership to Cool Chain Association and Pharma.Aero
        Zebra Technologies to showcase new solutions to revamp the retail experience at EuroShop 2020
          StarzPlay partners with MENA Arabic podcast specialist, Finyal Media

            More related galleries

            In pictures: The 2019 designMENA Summit
              Power List: Women in Hospitality - 10-6
                Photos: Fairmont Dubai's Bistrot Bagatelle introduces new menu
                  Photos: F&B experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11