2019 RPME Power 50: Chris Jahn, president and Chief Executive Officer, American Chemistry Council

Chris Jahn is president and CEO of the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the leading association representing the $553-billion US chemicals industry. In this role, Jahn is responsible for driving a pro-growth, science-based public policy agenda that fosters the development of ground-breaking products to improve lives; creates jobs and economic expansion; and enhances public and environmental health and safety. Jahn joined ACC in 2019 after serving six years as president and CEO of The Fertilizer Institute (TFI), where he advocated for policies and regulations focused on enhancing security, free trade, environmental protection, worker health and safety, and farm bill and conservation programmes to promote the use of fertiliser. Prior to joining TFI in 2013, Jahn served as president of the National Association of Chemical Distributors for seven years.

