Haldor Topsoe, Sasol unite to offer customers single-point licences for proven gas-to-liquids solutions

Topsoe and Sasol announced that they have entered into a collaboration agreement to jointly license their GTL technologies. For many years, the two companies have worked together on numerous GTL projects and technologies, and Topsoe’s SynCOR technologies and Sasol’s Fischer-Tropsch technologies have been licensed into several world-scale GTL ventures.

Under the collaboration agreement, the companies will continue to offer these core technologies and will now also provide Topsoe’s hydroprocessing and hydrogen technologies. This gives potential customers access to a single-point licensing offering that covers the entire value chain from gas feed to liquid fuels. As single-point licensors, Sasol and Topsoe will offer customers all necessary technology licences for a complete GTL solution and in addition provide basic engineering, catalysts, and hardware.

TechnipFMC has been pre-approved to provide licensor engineering support and carry out front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, and construction. TechnipFMC has performed a number of front-end engineering designs for GTL facilities, including the Uzbekistan GTL.

“It is a pleasure to announce this collaboration. Together, Sasol and Topsoe now offer customers complete and proven end-to-end GTL solutions. This is unique and extremely valuable for customers seeking bankable GTL solutions for monetising abundant natural gas reserves. With this collaboration, we now offer customers a full range of solutions based on many of Topsoe’s core technologies, and we are excited to expand our companies’ global leadership for proven gas monetisation solutions,” says Amy Hebert, deputy CEO of Topsoe.

Marius Brand, acting EVP, technology, Sasol, adds: “Sasol and Haldor Topsoe’s technology relationship spans more than 20 years, through which we have successfully commercialised several advanced technologies. We are delighted to enter into this collaboration arrangement, and with the support of TechnipFMC we are able to offer the best GTL technology to the market.”

“Although Sasol announced in 2017 it would not pursue future equity participation in greenfield coal to liquids, or GTL opportunities, we recognise that our Fischer-Tropsch technology has a role to play in monetising in-country natural gas resources otherwise not accessible. In addition, the technology could play a significant role, in conjunction with renewable energy resources, in the conversion of greenhouse gases to sustainable liquid fuels. The combination of the Sasol and Topsoe technologies offers a proven and robust solution for these applications.”