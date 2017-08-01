AVEVA's Value Chain Optimisation solutions enhance enterprise collaboration and agility

AVEVA announced enhancements to its Value Chain Optimisation offering to enable customers to eliminate information silos and integrate critical business processes across the operational value chain.

AVEVA’s Value Chain Optimisation solution brings together software from across its portfolio that help operators and manufacturers manage their supply chain, operations and process optimisation across key industries, including refining, petrochemicals, metals, mining and materials, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods (CPG), water and wastewater. It also helps operators drive efficiency, make better and faster decisions, reduce cost and create new opportunities across the operations value chain.

AVEVA’s Value Chain Optimisation solutions have enabled organisations globally to transform their operations, by improving refining margins by up to $0.70/barrel

“Companies are dealing with a legacy of disconnected processes and working to bridge them to create end-to-end visibility is the foundation for operational digital transformation,” said Harpreet Gulati, head of planning and operations, AVEVA. “Value Chain Optimisation presents a unique opportunity to orchestrate all business and operations activities across the supply chain from feedstock acquisition, planning, scheduling, operations and distribution., improving mining asset utilisation by 20%, reducing water use by 30%, and improving productivity by 20% in food processing.”

Industrial operations have grown over the last 20 years with poor integration from a legacy of point solutions involving manual data transfer, or custom software, which has resulted in operational silos across the value chain. AVEVA’s strategy helps organisations address these challenges and create a collaborative environment instead of business, or process silos. In this way, the operations lifecycle can be managed in a comprehensive, flexible and connected manner that brings transparency to the decision-making process across the value chain.

AVEVA’s Value Chain Optimisation is already successfully deployed by several multinational companies globally: (i) ADNOC recently reported benefits of $60mn-$100mn from integrated production planning; (ii) BP has cut crude purchase decision time from two days to less than two hours; (iii) New Belgium Brewing has decreased downtime by more than 50% and increased the efficiency of scheduled run time 25%-30%; and (iv) Roy Hill worked closely with AVEVA to develop a greenfield iron ore mining site, connecting the entire value chain with industry leading efficiency from pit to port.

“Market volatility, demand fluctuations and competitive pressure is driving industrial operators to become more global and vertically integrated as they seek ways to continue to create efficiency, take cost out or identify new opportunities to drive organizational profitability,” commented Gulati “AVEVA’s Value Chain Optimization solutions, combine cloud technology and digital twin innovations with analytics to help operators break down silos and foster better collaboration, enabling our customers to realize the benefit that comes with unlocking their value chain.”