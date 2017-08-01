EQUATE continues to sponsor Annual GPCA Forum

Petrochemicals
News
EQUATE continues to sponsor Annual GPCA Forum
Published: 5 December 2019 - 4 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
EQUATE Group continues to sponsor the Annual Forum of the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) in its 14th year, supporting discussions in this year’s edition on strategies that chemical companies should adopt to navigate through new market complexities and maintain profitability and commitment to stakeholders.

The forum took place in Dubai during 3-5 December, gathering more than 2,100 international chemical executives under the theme of ‘Winning through strategic partnerships’.

Speaking of EQUATE’s participation, senior vice president, Naser Al-Dousari, said: “Today’s dynamics are a challenge to our markets. Capturing the opportunities and mitigating the risks is key for companies operating in global markets. GPCA has created forums aimed at enabling strategies focused on sustainable growth, efficiency, productivity and safety, as well as meeting the growing demand for petrochemical products.”

“At EQUATE, we are working towards a sustainable position that enables us to deliver to our stakeholders. We have recently inaugurated the new MEGlobal Oyster Creek site in Texas, USA, which meets the most advanced standards of operations and quality products to support growing demand for ethylene glycol while maintaining efficiency.

A founding member of GPCA, EQUATE has supported GPCA since 2006 to create a platform for both global and regional producers to discuss and debate key challenges and opportunities, make new business connections and renew existing relationships from the Middle East and beyond.

The company also sponsored a group of students from the College of Engineering and Petroleum at Kuwait University to enable them to take part of GPCA’s special programme ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’. The programme provides a platform for students to engage in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects, and to learn and connect with leading industry experts at GPCA’s networking events.

The sponsorship comes as part of EQUATE’s investments in inspiring and empowering the younger generations to join the industry and support its development. EQUATE has an ongoing memorandum of understanding with Kuwait University to partner and collaborate in industrial and academic fields.

