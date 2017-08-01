GlobalData report: Gazprom to lead global new-build oil and gas trunk pipeline length additions by 2023

Gazprom is expected to lead in terms of global trunk, or transmission pipeline length additions for planned and announced (new-build) projects among companies between 2019 and 2023, contributing around 5% of global new-build pipeline additions by 2023, according to GlobalData.

The company’s report, H2 2019 Global Length and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Oil and Gas Pipelines – India and the US Dominate New-Build Pipeline Length Additions, reveals that Gazprom is expected to have a planned new-build pipeline length of 16,153km and an announced new-build pipeline length of 208km by 2023.

Nord Stream 2, a shallow water gas pipeline project running from Russia to Germany, is the largest upcoming pipeline project in Gazprom’s portfolio with a new-build length of 2,400km.

Sunrita Dutta, oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The pipeline is expected to start operations in 2020.”

Indian Oil Corp ranks second-highest globally, in terms of global trunk, or transmission pipeline length additions, with a new-build planned and announced pipeline length of 9,621km by 2023. The Mehsana-Bhatinda gas pipeline project in India is the major upcoming pipeline project in the company’s portfolio, which has a proposed length of 1,670km. The pipeline is expected to start operations in 2023.

Gail (India) stands third globally, with a new-build planned and announced trunk pipeline length of 7,096km.

Dutta concludes: “The Jagdishpur-Haldia gas pipeline project in India is the most important project in the company’s portfolio and is slated to begin operations in 2020 with a new-build pipeline length of 2,655km.”