Shandong Binhua selects Honeywell technology for on-purpose propylene production in China

Honeywell announced that Shandong Binhua New Material Co will use Honeywell UOP’s C3 Oleflex technology to produce 600,000 metric tonnes per year of polymer-grade propylene for a proposed plant in China.

Honeywell UOP will provide services, equipment, catalysts and adsorbents for the Shandong plant. The project marks the 25th award for C3 Oleflex technology in China, which has seen exponential growth and demand for propylene, a key plastics ingredient.

Since 2011, most dehydrogenation projects globally have been based on UOP technology, including projects for propane (C3), isobutane (iC4) and mixed C3/iC4 service. Global production capacity of propylene from Oleflex technology currently stands at approximately 7.8 million metric tonnes per year.

“The increasing consumption of plastics globally has generated substantial demand for propylene,” said Bryan Glover, vice president and general manager, Honeywell UOP’s petrochemicals and refining technologies. “Our Oleflex technology will help Shandong Binhua, a regional leader in propylene oxide production, meet the demand for propylene derivatives in China by creating a consistent supply of on-purpose propylene.”

Honeywell UOP’s C3 Oleflex technology uses catalytic dehydrogenation to convert propane to propylene and is designed to have a lower cash cost of production and higher return on investment compared to competing dehydrogenation technologies. Oleflex’s low-energy consumption, low-emissions and fully recyclable, platinum-alumina-based catalyst system also helps minimise impact on the environment. The independent reactor and regeneration design helps maximise operating flexibility and onstream reliability.

Shandong Binhua New Material Co is a subsidiary of Befar Group Co. Located in Binzhou in Shandong Province, Befar has more than 50 years of experience in caustic soda and propylene oxide production, and is one of China’s most influential oil additive suppliers.