SIBUR, BASF strengthen partnership on sustainable development

On the margins of the meeting at SIBUR’s PolyLab R&D Centre, SIBUR and BASF signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) formalising their partnership on the sustainable development and circular economy agenda further to the companies’ environmental talks held back in June this year.

The memorandum is set to strengthen the partners’ commitment to long-term sustainable development goals. BASF and SIBUR agreed to collaborate more closely on water efficiency, carbon footprint management and chemicals recycling along with joining forces in implementing international environmental initiatives.

The document was signed by Maxim Remchukov, sustainable development director at SIBUR, and Christoph Roehrig, head of BASF in Russia and the CIS.

Remchukov said: “BASF has a long-standing expertise and experience in the field of circular economy, excelling in both achieving commercial success and demonstrating environmental and social responsibility. SIBUR is committed to sustainable business practices and is looking to implement the best initiatives and projects dedicated to this cause. We are certain that this partnership will create substantial synergies for both companies helping us to achieve our goals.”

The signing of this memorandum comes as a significant milestone for our company, and we are particularly delighted to have SIBUR – a recognised leader in the Russian petrochemical market – as our partner.

Roehrig said: “BASF has been pursuing its sustainable growth strategy for as long as 25 years.I am confident that our joint initiatives and projects will make a real difference in improving the well-being of present and future generations.”