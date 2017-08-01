Global Amines Company to build new tertiary amines plant in Indonesia

Global Amines Company (GAC), a 50-50 joint venture formed between Clariant and Wilmar International, has announced its latest investment in building a third tertiary amines plant under the group. The new plant, located in Gresik, Surabaya of Indonesia, will offer the joint venture more flexibility and reliability to support its regional and global customers that are mainly in the personal care and home care industry. It will also supplement GAC’s existing plants in Germany and China to establish the company further as a global tertiary amines producer.

As a joint venture formed between Clariant and Wilmar in 2013, GAC leverages the two companies’ strengths in oleochemicals and the amines and derivatives market to provide integrated and competitive solutions for fatty amines and selected amine derivatives. Addition of a new tertiary amines plant in Gresik will further strengthen the joint venture’s global footprint on the integrated amine derivatives value chain.

The construction of this new facility here in Indonesia demonstrates our commitment and confidence that the GAC joint venture will continue to grow profitably.

And this cannot be done without strong support from our shareholders, and dedication of our GAC team,” said Karen Frederix, group general manager for GAC, during the plant’s groundbreaking ceremony held at the site.

By building the new plant in Indonesia, a feedstock producing country, the facility is guaranteed with a stable supply in a good cost-competitiveness. Furthermore, the Gresik site located near Surabaya in East Java provides the strategic value of a segregated supply chain model that assures supply of RSPO certified palm oil and its derivatives that are in compliance with the standard accreditating sustainable palm oil production.

With the new site in Indonesia, GAC will tap into more growth opportunities and our customers in the region and global will benefit from the offerings.

“GAC joint venture has fully leveraged Wilmar’s integrated agribusiness based on renewable material and a strong position in oleochemicals, and Clariant’s technical experience and market presence in downstream amines and derivative sector,” said Christian Vang, chairman of GAC board. “

“GAC’s success is a reflection of the high level of cooperation between the two shareholders, leveraging the best of both partners to present a good offering to our customers. The new plant is located in the largest integrated oleochemical site in the world and complements it with further downstream production” added Rahul Kale, head of oleochemicals and biofuels of Wilmar Group.