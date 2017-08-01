Oman Oil and Orpic Group participates in the 14th Annual GPCA Forum

Oman Oil and Orpic Group participated at the 14th Annual GPCA Forum, which took place during 3-5 December 2019 in Dubai, under the theme of ‘Winning through Strategic Partnerships’.

This event in the global chemicals industry brings together thought leadership, strategic partnerships and provides participating entities a platform to showcase the latest developments and innovations in the petrochemicals and chemicals industry in the Gulf region. The group’s pavilion at the event showcased a wide range of plastic solutions that address global challenges such as food protection, climate change, energy conservation, infrastructure, healthcare and waste management.

Going forward, petrochemicals has a big role to play. There is huge potential for investing in the GCC, and there are many mega projects planned. These are challenging yet exciting times for developers, contractors, technology providers and advisors.

While delivering the inaugural address at the forum, Dr Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhi, minister of oil and gas in the Sultanate of Oman said: “

Actively involving in the forum, the group awarded full scholarships to 49 students from different universities and colleges from across Oman to attend the Annual GPCA Forum. The scholarships are fully funded by the group as part of its social responsibility initiative and celebrations of the 49th National Day. The 49 students attended the ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ programme, a platform that provides university and college students exposure, learning and engagement opportunities in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), in order to give them hands on experience and a chance to network with industry experts and business leaders.

Musab Al Mahrouqi, group CEO, Oman Oil and Orpic Group, said: “The forum is of great strategic value, now more than ever since the Gulf is emerging as a global leader in the production and export of chemicals, as major players are focusing on creating and strengthening new and existing partnerships within the region and beyond, investing in high growth markets, which is resulting in competitive level throughout the industry.”

Al Mahrouqi added: “We are delighted to be associated with the Annual GPCA Forum and its ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ programme, which gives students the opportunity to learn more about industry trends and the skill set required to face new challenges.”

The group also sponsored the first Innovation Zone at the Annual GPCA Forum and welcomed its partners Milliken, GuTech and Ejaad in the zone. Showcasing the latest innovations of the sector from packaging solutions, to process development and the drive behind R&D, the group disseminated knowledge on the innovative strategies and partnerships that are transforming the petrochemical industry through its speakers.

The forum covered topics, panel discussions and seminars, with speakers and experts in the petrochemical and chemicals industry from around the world, who shared insights, experiences and innovations with the participants.

The conference programme included a prestigious speaker line-up comprising senior industry leaders representing some of the world’s largest chemical firms.