Sipchem, Linde ink MoU for industrial gases partnership in Saudi Arabia

Petrochemicals
News
Sipchem, Linde ink MoU for industrial gases partnership in Saudi Arabia
Published: 8 December 2019 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) and Linde announced that they have signed initial terms to establish a strategic partnership for the supply of industrial gases, to meet growing demand from the refining and chemical industries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The primary focus of the partnership, which is expected to become operational in 2020, will be the connection via pipeline of existing hydrogen and syngas plants owned by the two parties in Jubail Industrial City, and the development of new production facilities to supply carbon monoxide, hydrogen, syngas and associated gases in industrial clusters in the kingdom. The partnership will leverage the strengths and footprints of both companies to offer best-in-class solutions primarily to the refining and chemical industries.

“Sipchem is eager to expand its operations to fulfil the growing demand from national refiners and petrochemical plants in the kingdom”, said Sipchem’s CEO, Saleh Bahamdan. “This partnership has the potential to blend stable returns with long-term supply commitments, offering us the opportunity to manage the typical cyclicality of the petrochemical industry.

“The combined onsite footprint and operation excellence of the two companies will create a compelling opportunity for us and our customers in Saudi Arabia,” said Linde’s executive vice president EMEA, Eduardo Menezes. “The partnership underpins Linde’s ongoing commitment to support the kingdom’s Vision 2030 to develop highly efficient and reliable industrial gases facilities.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Oman Air partners with Booking.com
    Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait set to open in 2020
      Nakheel opens fourth hotel in Dubai
        Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
          IN FOCUS: Joramco makes ground with regional airlines

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week