Sipchem sponsors and participates in the 14th Annual GPCA Forum

Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) sponsored the 14th Annual GPCA Forum, which was organised by Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association and held in Dubai during 3-5 December 2019.

Furthermore, the late Sipchem chairman, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Zamil, revered as pioneer in the global and regional chemical industry, was honoured at a special award ceremony and bestowed with the GPCA Legacy Award ‘Al-Rowad’, for his lifetime achievements and outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the chemical and petrochemical industry in the kingdom.

I would like to thank the Legacy Award Committee for this award, Al-Zamil’s dedication to the kingdom’s continued prosperity has not only elevated the economy, but the entirety of our nation.

The appointed chairman, Khalid A Al-Zamil, said during the ceremony: “We will aim to carry on his fortitude and innovation throughout Sipchem.”

The main purpose behind Sipchem’s participation is to raise awareness on the precedent of the first-ever petrochemical merger of equals of two leading publicly listed entities in Saudi Arabia, Sahara Petrochemicals and Sipchem, which highlighted 14 successful years of shaping strategic partnerships, strong advocacy and thought leadership. Similarly, Sipchem sponsored five bright students from Saudi universities to partake in the forum, providing a platform for their ideas and innovations.

During the forum, Saleh Bahamdan, chief executive officer of Sipchem, and other executives were in attendance, engaging with respective clients and more. Bahmadan was at the forefront of the forum, with a presentation on ‘Merger of equals: Capturing the full potential of the Sipchem merger’, where he provided personal and institutionalised lessons from the merger, in addition to its impact on the region, on the short-term and the long-term.

Saleh Bahamdan commented during his presentation: “We would like to thank the GPCA for providing a unique platform for us to emphasise our trajectory, advancing us towards new competitive landscapes, partnerships and opportunities on the short-term and the long-term. Moreover, the principle of ‘Strategic Partnership’ has helped us create measurable value to our shareholders and others alike, this guided us to proceed with the first-ever petrochemical merger of equals in Saudi Arabia.”

The 14th Annual GPCA Forum took place at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE, and addressed the theme of ‘Winning through Strategic Partnerships’, bringing together industry leaders from the region and the world, to share inspirational case studies on how to deliver value for shareholders, business and society. Moreover, the event aimed to showcase how to innovate for the future and address key challenges, adding to the role of supporting the development of a competitive downstream industry in the GCC.