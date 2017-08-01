Take home Expo 2020 Dubai souvenirs from ENOC’s ZOOM stores across the UAE

ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, has begun sales of Expo-licensed merchandise at its ZOOM convenience stores.

ZOOM customers can now take home Expo-branded souvenirs that include products such as pins, magnets, stickers, keychains, notebooks, mugs, T-shirts, coffee, date bars and camel soap.

All products are manufactured and supplied by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) registered with Expo 2020’s Licensing and Retail programme. Up to 5,000 unique products will be retailed in the run up to and during the mega-event – which runs from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021 – the programme reflects Expo 2020’s mission to nurture the SME sector in the UAE.

The Expo 2020-branded merchandise will be initially available across 35 ZOOM stores, including 28 located in ENOC service stations, five standalone stores in Dubai and other emirates, and two outlets in Dubai Metro stations.

ENOC has collaborated with Expo 2020, which has worked with its licensees to ensure that the products are of the highest quality and reflect the Expo 2020 brand.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO of ENOC, said: "We are excited to see our partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai come to life through visionary concepts such as ‘Reimagine Energy’ and our extensive retail network, which saw more than 100 million customers visit so far in 2019."

“Doing so while supporting UAE-based SMEs is a remarkable opportunity to contribute to Dubai’s position as a global hub for retail, innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.”

Anita Chandler, Director - Licensing and Retail, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020’s Licensing and Retail programme is part of the World’s Greatest Show’s pledge to support SMEs. It is also an opportunity for both domestic audiences and millions of visitors from the around the world who will attend the six-month event to take home products and souvenirs conveying the richness and diversity of the UAE. We are excited to have ENOC’s ZOOM stores be part of our Approved Retail Distribution Network and introduce Expo 2020-branded products to their customers.”

Manufacturers of the Expo 2020 Dubai merchandise retailed at ENOC’s ZOOM stores include Gallery One, Basamat, Karam Foods, Dates Bar Company, Camel Soap Factory and Trofe.

Gregg Sedgwick, Chairman, Gallery One, said: "We are delighted to be working with Zoom to provide Customers with official Expo 2020 souvenirs. From its studios in the Dubai Design District, Gallery One is designing innovative products with cultural resonance.”

Yousuf Saleem, CEO, Dates Bar Company, said: “The Dates Bar Company is a Dubai-based business priding itself on producing delicious date snack bars using only UAE dates, and we’re delighted to be one of the SMEs selected as a licensee for the World’s Greatest Show. We are also honoured to work closely with ENOC and ZOOM on the Expo 2020 product launch, which will further strengthen our long-term relationship.”

Stevi Lowmass, CEO, The Camel Soap Factory, said: “As a licensee for Expo2020, I am delighted that our first retail venture with our natural camel milk soaps is with ENOC’s Zoom stores.”

ENOC has already commenced work on its Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion under the theme, ‘Reimagine Energy’. Located in the Sustainability District, the venue will offer futuristic insights on energy through immersive, interactive and engaging experiences.