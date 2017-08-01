2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun, secretary general, GPCA

Dr Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun has been Secretary General of the Gulf Petrochemicals & Chemicals Association (GPCA) since 2009, following a career of more than two and a half decades in the GCC region’s petrochemicals and energy sectors.

In his current role he covers the GPCA’s operational and strategic functions, reporting to a board comprised of 15 CEOs from leading GCC Chemical Companies. Amongst his achievements with the GPCA, he contributed to successfully defending the industry’s position on several trade remedies cases filed in Taiwan, Egypt and the EU, in addition to developing content and bilingual publications to share thought leadership and industry insights with regional peers. Dr Al-Sadoun played a pivotal role in expanding the GPCA’s events portfolio by 261%, from one event in 2008 attended by 928 delegates, to six events in 2014 attended by 3,350 delegates. His direction has also seen the Association’s member base increase by 109% over the past 5 years, as a result of structured marketing campaigns.

His career began in 1990, as a senior researcher at SABIC Research and Development Center in Saudi Arabia. He has since worked for several of the most prominent agencies in the region, including Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting (GOIC), Al-Sharq Plastic Industries Co, and PetroBaas for Industrial Investment Co.

He holds a PhD in the field of industrial chemistry granted by King’s College, University of London, United Kingdom, in addition to being a graduate of the General Management Program (GMP3), Harvard Business School (HBS), Harvard University, USA, and a graduate of several Executive Management & Technical training programmes at leading international institutions in Japan, USA and Europe.