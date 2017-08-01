Eastman reaffirms commitment to alkyl amines production

"The alkyl amines business continues to be a strategic area for Eastman," said Erwin Dijkman, vice president and general manager of Eastman's chemical intermediates business."We continually invest in growth ahead of the demand curve to ensure reliable supply to our customers globally. With the additional capacity through this series of projects, we are confident we can cover future demand growth in the market."
Alkyl amines is a part of Eastman's chemical intermediates business segment. They are used in a wide range of end markets, like home and personal care, water treatment and animal nutrition.