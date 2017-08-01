Eastman reaffirms commitment to alkyl amines production

Eastman Chemical Company has reaffirmed its commitment to the production of alkyl amines at its global integrated assets located in North America, Europe and Asia by announcing it has multiple debottlenecking projects underway to continually increase capacity to meet growing global demand. The most recent debottleneck was completed in the third quarter of 2019 and another is expected to be completed in 2020.

"The alkyl amines business continues to be a strategic area for Eastman," said Erwin Dijkman, vice president and general manager of Eastman's chemical intermediates business.

We continually invest in growth ahead of the demand curve to ensure reliable supply to our customers globally. With the additional capacity through this series of projects, we are confident we can cover future demand growth in the market.

Alkyl amines is a part of Eastman's chemical intermediates business segment. They are used in a wide range of end markets, like home and personal care, water treatment and animal nutrition.