Fluor’s Deep Dewpointing Process wins best gas processing/LNG technology at Hydrocarbon Processing Awards

Fluor Corporation announced that its patented Deep Dewpointing Process (DDP) won Best Gas Processing/LNG Technology at the Hydrocarbon Processing 2019 Awards gala event held in Houston earlier this month.

“We are honoured to receive this year’s award for Best Gas Processing/LNG Technology for our Deep Dewpointing Process,” said Mark Fields, group president of Fluor’s energy and chemicals business.

This award recognises Fluor’s innovative culture and highlights how our leading-edge technology in gas processing helps our clients improve performance and flexibility, reduce capital and operating costs, and improve the safety of their facilities.

DDP is Fluor’s patented Cryo-Gas technology solution for rich, unconventional gas applications with six to 12 gallons per minute natural gas liquid content and 500 pounds per square inch gauge (psig) to 900psig feed pressure.

Fluor’s DDP technology enables a single gas processing plant to recover high levels of propane – 95%, or greater – in both ethane rejection and ethane recovery modes without the use of a turboexpander. The process is inherently flexible, with exceptional turndown capacity without losing recovery efficiency.

“DDP fills a unique market niche between low recovery mechanical refrigeration plants and expensive ultra-high recovery turboexpander plants,” said Curt Graham, manager of engineering for Fluor’s southern California operations and global gas processing technology lead.

With Fluor’s DDP technology, operators can easily switch between ethane recovery and rejection without losing propane recovery. This innovative approach is critical for midstream organisations that demand flexibility along with performance and capital efficiency in processing rich gas.

Fluor and Joule Processing are currently working together to implement Fluor's DDP technology into a 60 million standard cubic-feet-per-day gas plant in the Colorado Denver-Julesburg Basin. The DDP technology can markedly improve liquids recovery efficiency in the US midstream industry especially for rich shale gas.

The annual Hydrocarbon Processing awards event recognises the midstream and downstream processing industry’s top innovations and innovators. This year’s honourees took home awards in 17 categories with 14 encompassing the latest technological advances in the hydrocarbon processing industry and three recognising some of the industry’s brightest minds. Nearly 100 nominations were submitted from more than 20 countries. Each abstract was voted on by an independent Hydrocarbon Processing advisory board.