KBR wins hydrochloric acid purification contract from Italmatch

KBR announced it has been awarded a contract for its PLINKE hydrochloric acid purification technologies by Italmatch Deutschland for its phosphorous acid production plant in Frankfurt, Germany.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology licence, basic and detailed engineering, proprietary equipment and related advisory services to Italmatch to help with the production of phosphorous acid as well as absorption and recovery of hydrochloric acid.

“We are proud to be selected as Italmatch’s technology partner for its new plant and contribute to Italmatch’s continued growth,” said Doug Kelly, president, technology solutions, KBR.

“KBR has designed, built, supplied and supported tailored plants and facilities for purifying and concentrating strong inorganic acids and metal salts for customers all over the world.”

KBR has more than 70 years of experience in PLINKE acid treatment and has built more than 550 plants for treatment and concentration of inorganic acids and acidic waste water worldwide.