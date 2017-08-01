Middle East HSE and Sustainability Week returns to Dubai

Petrochemicals
News
Middle East HSE and Sustainability Week returns to Dubai
Published: 21 November 2019 - 8 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Safe and responsible industry operations will be the focus of a three-day conference being run by the Energy Institute, in partnership with ENOC, in Dubai next month.

Returning for a third year, Middle East HSE and Sustainability Week will hear from senior industry experts on what is needed to support industry’s safety performance and strengthen sustainable working practices.

Bringing together academia, industry and the regulators, the 2019 conference will focus around four key themes: people, innovation, collaboration and policy.

Louise Kingham, chief executive of the Energy Institute, commented: “Our industry’s focus must be unwavering in ensuring operations are carried out in a safe and sustainable way.”

I look forward to returning to Dubai once again to convene health and safety leaders and facilitate the necessary conversations around these industry challenges.

The 2019 conference will cover industry topics including HSE management, health and wellbeing, process safety, human factors and environmental processes. Industry speakers include representatives from ENOC, ADNOC, Total, Emirates Group, the World Health Organisation and Petronas.

The Energy Institute is a leading provider of technical publications covering health, safety, environment, fuel quality and distribution, energy engineering, corrosion management and asset life extension. These include good practice guidance, test methods, measurement manuals, conferences and workshops.

Recent publications highlighting the Energy Institute’s HSE good practice work include ‘Enhancing human performance using process safety performance indicators’ guidance and ‘Fire resistance testing of sealant materials and system components for secondary containment construction/expansion joints’ research report.

The Middle East HSE and Sustainability Week conference is being held at the Hyatt Regency Creek Heights in Dubai during 8-10 December 2019.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights to replace plastic bottles
    Qualys partners with Google to natively embed the Qualys Cloud Agent into the Google Cloud Platform
      7th edition of Autodesk University Middle East reveals futuristic projects and the future of making
        NNTC deployed environmental monitoring drones in UAE
          Siemens opens digitalization center to advance smart energy systems in the Middle East

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week