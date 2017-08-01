Middle East HSE and Sustainability Week returns to Dubai

Safe and responsible industry operations will be the focus of a three-day conference being run by the Energy Institute, in partnership with ENOC, in Dubai next month.

Returning for a third year, Middle East HSE and Sustainability Week will hear from senior industry experts on what is needed to support industry’s safety performance and strengthen sustainable working practices.

Bringing together academia, industry and the regulators, the 2019 conference will focus around four key themes: people, innovation, collaboration and policy.

Louise Kingham, chief executive of the Energy Institute, commented: “Our industry’s focus must be unwavering in ensuring operations are carried out in a safe and sustainable way.”

I look forward to returning to Dubai once again to convene health and safety leaders and facilitate the necessary conversations around these industry challenges.

The 2019 conference will cover industry topics including HSE management, health and wellbeing, process safety, human factors and environmental processes. Industry speakers include representatives from ENOC, ADNOC, Total, Emirates Group, the World Health Organisation and Petronas.

The Energy Institute is a leading provider of technical publications covering health, safety, environment, fuel quality and distribution, energy engineering, corrosion management and asset life extension. These include good practice guidance, test methods, measurement manuals, conferences and workshops.

Recent publications highlighting the Energy Institute’s HSE good practice work include ‘Enhancing human performance using process safety performance indicators’ guidance and ‘Fire resistance testing of sealant materials and system components for secondary containment construction/expansion joints’ research report.

The Middle East HSE and Sustainability Week conference is being held at the Hyatt Regency Creek Heights in Dubai during 8-10 December 2019.