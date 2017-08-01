INEOS opens new advanced polymer pilot plant

INEOS opens new advanced polymer pilot plant
Published: 22 November 2019 - 3 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
INEOS has opened its new advanced polymer pilot plant in Rosignano, Italy. This plant will help to develop and produce advanced products, which will incorporate plastic waste diverted away from landfill, or incineration. One example of the many products it will develop will include light weight car parts.

The plant supports a more sustainable and circular approach to polymer production, saving CO2 as well as directing plastic waste from landfill back into valuable polymer products.

The new plant is part of INEOS’s global $111mn research and development programme, which supports INEOS customers globally.

Dr Gerd Franken, chairman of INEOS Olefins & Polymers Europe, and chairman of INEOS Polyolefins Catalyst, said: “This pilot plant will help to use more and more plastic waste for new high-value polymers, which is the very core of the circular economy. It demonstrates INEOS' commitment to develop this technology to full commercial scale.”

Dr Iain Hogan, CEO of INEOS Olefins & Polymers South, said: “I would like to thank those that have supported this key R&D project from the beginning, across regional and local authorities. This is an important investment in the Rosignano site and for the whole of INEOS O&P.”

Earlier this month, INEOS Olefins & Polymers also announced the introduction of the Recycl-IN polymer range to its portfolio. The range contains up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastic compounded with new highly engineered virgin polymers.

