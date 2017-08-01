INEOS opens new advanced polymer pilot plant

The plant supports a more sustainable and circular approach to polymer production, saving CO2 as well as directing plastic waste from landfill back into valuable polymer products.The new plant is part of INEOS’s global $111mn research and development programme, which supports INEOS customers globally.
Dr Gerd Franken, chairman of INEOS Olefins & Polymers Europe, and chairman of INEOS Polyolefins Catalyst, said: “This pilot plant will help to use more and more plastic waste for new high-value polymers, which is the very core of the circular economy. It demonstrates INEOS' commitment to develop this technology to full commercial scale.”Dr Iain Hogan, CEO of INEOS Olefins & Polymers South, said: “I would like to thank those that have supported this key R&D project from the beginning, across regional and local authorities. This is an important investment in the Rosignano site and for the whole of INEOS O&P.”
Earlier this month, INEOS Olefins & Polymers also announced the introduction of the Recycl-IN polymer range to its portfolio. The range contains up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastic compounded with new highly engineered virgin polymers.