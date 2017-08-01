Emerson introduces pilotless, spring-loaded back pressure valve to improve safety, reduce costs

Emerson has introduced the Daniel V707 back pressure control valve, which features an adjustable spring that does not require diaphragms, or pilots, making it ideal for the crude oil industry – especially for Lease Automatic Custody Transfer (LACT) skids.

Back pressure valves currently available in the marketplace use rubber diaphragms that are prone to wear, failure and leakage, and have pressure limits to operation. Alternative technologies such as gas loaded valves require the customer to maintain a nitrogen control system. In both cases, operators are required to integrate a second valve on the LACT skid as a check point. The new Daniel valve includes an integrated check valve for two in one functionality.

The V707 is based on the trusted Daniel 700 Series valve design, which includes a metal-to-metal seat and protected O-rings to handle harsh crude oil conditions. While users have to stop operations to maintain and replace diaphragm valves, the V707 will ensure minimum maintenance. Additionally, the cost of ownership of the new Daniel back pressure valve will typically be half of an equivalent diaphragm valve for the first three years given the reduction in service hours and associated maintenance needed.

“The V707 is designed to reduce operational costs by minimising maintenance and is designed to improve safety by lowering the risk of spills, which minimises environmental risks and exposure to personnel,” said Mark Pinheiro, product line manager of Daniel liquid control valves at Emerson. “Our goal with the V707 is to give our customers greater confidence that their facilities can operate reliably, safely, and within compliance guidelines with lower downtime, or unnecessary costs.”