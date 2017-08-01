ADNOC displays ‘ADNOC On the go’ stations at Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Petrochemicals
News
ADNOC displays ‘ADNOC On the go’ stations at Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Published: 28 November 2019 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
ADNOC Distribution reveals its latest station, ‘ADNOC On the go’ neighbourhood stations, to the public for the first time at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. ‘ADNOC On the go’ is designed to serve local communities, especially in areas where building traditional stations would be impractical.

The new station applies the latest technological solutions and efficient energy operations, such as using LED lights. Many stations will offer a drive through option where motorists can shop for convenience items using smart screens from the comfort of their car seat and without the need to leave the car. The company plans to open 50 ‘ADNOC On the go’ stations by the end of 2020.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
    Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa to host New Year’s party
      Millennium Place Marina to host activities for festive season
        80 gazelles now part of The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert
          Abu Dhabi Culinary Season comes to a close after six weeks

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week