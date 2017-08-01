ADNOC displays ‘ADNOC On the go’ stations at Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ADNOC Distribution reveals its latest station, ‘ADNOC On the go’ neighbourhood stations, to the public for the first time at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. ‘ADNOC On the go’ is designed to serve local communities, especially in areas where building traditional stations would be impractical.

The new station applies the latest technological solutions and efficient energy operations, such as using LED lights. Many stations will offer a drive through option where motorists can shop for convenience items using smart screens from the comfort of their car seat and without the need to leave the car. The company plans to open 50 ‘ADNOC On the go’ stations by the end of 2020.