Implico acquires Dutch cloud specialist Brainum

The international software and consulting company for the oil and gas sector, Implico, further expanded its leading position in the tank storage market. Implico acquired the Dutch IT solutions provider Brainum. The merger brings together the innovation programmes of both companies, especially in the future-looking areas of cloud and digitalisation.

The acquisition of Utrecht-based Brainum marks a big step in the global growth strategy of Implico. Henceforth, both partners will bundle their competencies. With OpenTAS, Implico offers a particularly feature-rich automation software for tank farms and refineries. In addition, Implico develops the SAP downstream solutions.

With QINO, Brainum has a powerful cloud-based terminal management system in its portfolio. After the merger, Brainum will continue to operate autonomously. The acquisition will give Implico better access to the important Benelux market, especially the Netherlands, where numerous oil and gas companies are located.

"The two firms complement each other perfectly," says Tim Hoffmeister, CEO of Implico. "Together with our Dutch colleagues, we will further extend our position as thought leader of digital transformation in downstream. Implico has unique expertise in data communications and web services. Brainum has exceptional knowledge of cloud technologies and tank terminal management. The fusion of this know-how allows for new, future-looking solutions and services."

Martin Keulemans, managing director of Brainum, adds: "With Implico as a strong partner by our side, we will proceed on our innovation course. The interest in Brainum is a sign of great appreciation for our team and our work. We are proud and happy to be part of the international Implico family now."