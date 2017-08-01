Over 8,000 UAE students to benefit from SABIC Science Caravan

More than 8,000 male and female students are estimated to benefit from the 16-day SABIC Science Caravan that recently toured in the UAE.

The caravan started with a tour of Dubai from 8 November to 14 November. It then moved to Abu Dhabi on 17 November, where it stayed until 23 November.

It offers a variety of programmes on technology, chemistry, space science, and mathematics designed for students in the age group of eight to 14.

Specialists in the field of edutainment help students gain practical knowledge in the fields of science, technology, and innovation through the application of modern methods.

Activities include identifying new ways to calculate geometric angles, explore artificial intelligence, produce innovative materials through chemical reactions, and take part in a virtual process to prepare a robot for a space mission.

The caravan was patronised by Turki Aldakhil, Saudi ambassador to the UAE, and Abdul Hadi Al-Shafi, Saudi consul general in Dubai, in the presence of Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, SABIC executive vice president, petrochemicals.

Sami Al-Osaimi, vice president, SABIC Corporate Affairs, said that the initiative reflects SABIC’s belief in the role of science in developing communities and individuals.

He stressed the company’s keenness to enhance the sense of inquisitiveness among students and equip them with the skills required to keep pace with work and everyday life in the future. Al-Osaimi expressed happiness that the caravan moved to the UAE, and wished it a great success similar to that achieved in Saudi Arabia.

Interdependence and cooperation are the essence of life and the guarantor of a bright future. Each of us has a role to play. These values are what we in SABIC call ‘Chemistry that Matters’, which we seek to inculcate in students during the caravan activities

,” he added.

SABIC Science Caravan is one of the initiatives of the education path of corporate social responsibility programmes. It has benefited more than 70,000 students in 14 cities in Saudi Arabia, with the help of 850 volunteers.