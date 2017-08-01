Plastic makers welcome recycle act introduced by the US Senate

The US Senate introduced the ‘Recycling Enhancements to Collection and Yield through Consumer Learning and Education Act of 2019’, also known as the RECYCLE Act.

The American Chemistry Council issued the following statement, which may be attributed to Steve Russell, vice president of ACC’s Plastics Division: “The American Chemistry Council and our members strongly support the RECYCLE Act and commend Senators Portman and Stabenow for introducing this legislation, which will improve the effectiveness of residential and community recycling programmes through increased public education and outreach.”

At present, studies show that about 25% of recyclable materials are lost due to a lack of knowledge about what should and should not be placed in recycling bins. By promoting education and best practices, the RECYCLE Act will improve both the quality and quantity of materials collected for recycling.

“This much needed legislation will not only help to optimise our existing recycling infrastructure, by increasing collection, it will provide a critical foundation to support a class of advanced technologies that could revolutionise the way we use – and reuse – plastics.”

“Companies that make and use plastics are deeply committed to creating a more circular economy for plastics by significantly increasing recycling and recovery. Much of our work is focused on increasing consumer access to recycling programmes, developing innovative technologies, and strengthening the economics of this critical manufacturing component.”

“In May of 2018, plastics makers announced goals intended to make all plastic packaging recyclable, or recoverable by 2030 and for all plastic packaging to be recycled, or recovered by 2040. Earlier this year, plastics producers helped to launch the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, which is committed to providing $1.5bn to help develop infrastructure and systems to collect and repurpose waste in geographies that need them most.”