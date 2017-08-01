Sipchem hosts its third technical seminar to promote innovation in plastics downstream industry

Sipchem hosted its third technical seminar at the Sipchem Technology and Innovation Center (MANAR) in Dhahran Techno Valley, to promote a culture of innovation and collaboration across the plastics downstream industry.

The seminar themed ‘Opportunities for Products and Applications Development in Saudi Arabia’ introduced MANAR’s capabilities and services available to support local plastics converters with product and application developments.

In addition, the event featured several technical papers on products, including polypropylene (PP), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), and crosslinkable polyethylene (XLPE), some of which are new polymers being produced by Sipchem for the first time in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

The seminar was attended by more than 100 representatives and executives from diverse companies of the plastic downstream industries, as well as faculty members and students from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in the presence of members of Sipchem’s management team.

MANAR was established to support Sipchem’s growth strategy in line with the economic vision of the kingdom. Additionally, the centre promotes industrial and commercial diversification through the development of the plastics downstream industry and was recognised by an inauguration in March 2015 by His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.