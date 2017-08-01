Worley inks enabling agreement with ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Global Services Company has entered into an enabling agreement with Worley relating to ExxonMobil’s refining and chemicals operations sites in Texas and Louisiana.

This will allow ExxonMobil companies to contract with Worley to continue to provide services to ExxonMobil’s Texas and Louisiana sites in the United States. Worley provides services for general mechanical, small‐cap construction, maintenance and turnarounds support at four locations in Texas and Louisiana, as well as packing, shipping and rail car loading and unloading at another two locations in Texas and Louisiana.

We are pleased that ExxonMobil has chosen to enter into this agreement that will enable them to engage our continued support for their refining and chemicals operations in the United States

,” said Andrew Wood, chief executive officer of Worley.