Clariant, GETEC win dena Energy Efficiency Award 2019

The project partners Clariant and GETEC have won the Energy Efficiency Award from the German Energy Agency (dena) in the category 'Concepts for Increasing Energy Efficiency'. GETEC Group CEO Thomas Wagner presented the concept on behalf of the project partners to approximately 500 decision-makers from politics and businesses at this year's dena conference in Berlin. Contrary to the other three award-winning categories, the vote was cast by the public via mobile phone.

The prize was awarded for the efficient energy solution in a joint project in Podari, Romania, where Clariant is building a commercial-scale bioethanol production plant. Making use of Clariant proprietary sunliquid process, bioethanol is produced from agricultural residues such as wheat straw. GETEC uses the residue lignin from the production to generate energy and supply Clariant's entire production process with heat and electricity – in a sustainable, efficient and innovative way.

We are proud to build a cellulosic ethanol plant at the highest level, setting new standards for CO2 emissions.

"Our venture in Podari is a lighthouse project for the entire company.Together with GETEC, we will achieve a CO2-neutral steam and power supply for the plant," says Dr Markus Rarbach, head of business line biofuels and derivatives at Clariant.

"The joint project is Waste2Value in its purest form – tomorrow's application-ready technology available today. Our mission is to support customers like Clariant on their way to zero impact production. We are very excited about the award and the opportunity to raise attention for this great joint project and our solutions," adds GETEC Group CEO Thomas Wagner.