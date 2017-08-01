SABIC licenses armour material and trackpad rubber formulation technologies to MIC, Amiantit

Published: 30 November 2019 - 3 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
SABIC signed licence agreements with Military Industries Corporation (MIC) for BR7 armour-level material technology and with Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co for trackpad rubber formulation technology during a ceremony at its headquarters in Riyadh.

As per the first agreement, SABIC will grant licence to MIC for armour-level panel technology meeting Class BR7 standards, and methods for manufacturing such panels.

The second agreement enables Amiantit to get rubber formulation technology for manufacturing trackpads for military tanks, and methods for manufacturing such materials.

The two agreements will not only support domestic producers in manufacturing world-class armour and trackpad material but also help in creating jobs and building a competitive local workforce.

The agreements, which follow SABIC’s commitment to contribute in localising technologies and industries in line with the kingdom’s Vision 2030, strengthen the collaboration between the private and public sectors in the field of military defence.

