2020 RPME Top 30 EPC Contractors: Petrofac

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries. The company’s comprehensive and tailored service offering covers each stage of the project life cycle and a variety of commercial models, giving its clients the flexibility they need. Petrofac’s diverse client portfolio includes many of the world’s leading integrated, independent and national oil and gas, and renewable energy companies.

We are delighted to open Petrofac's new office in Kuwait. The country plays a major role in the Middle East’s oil and gas industry, implementing some of the most complex energy projects in the region.

Petrofac’s Engineering & Construction (E&C) division made steady progress delivering its portfolio of projects in 2019 with a number of highlights and significant completions. In Saudi Arabia, the Jazan South tank farm is mechanically complete, whilst the Jazan North tank farm and Fadhili projects are nearing mechanical completion. In Kuwait, the KNPC Clean Fuels project is substantially complete. The Khazzan Phase 2 (Ghazeer) gas development in Oman remains ahead of schedule.Overall, another year of solid operational delivery and the company’s safety record was excellent. A definite highlight for the year is its digitalisation programme, which has strong momentum and is starting to create real value for both Petrofac and its clients. The company is now recognised as a well-established downstream player and continue to bid actively on several sizeable petrochemical projects.In October 2019, Petrofac opened a new office in Kuwait City to strengthen the company's global position in the State of Kuwait and to emphasise the strategic partnership with Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and its oil and gas subsidiary companies. The office, located in Burj Ahmed, will enhance cooperation on future projects, following the success of Petrofac and KPC’s partnership in executing major projects in Kuwait. It will complement Petrofac’s existing office in Ahmadi City, which has supported the management of all Petrofac projects in Kuwait since opening in 2000.Ayman Asfari, Petrofac Group chief executive, said: “Our continued focus is on investing in Kuwait and building capacity for the future to ensure that we are part of the country’s fabric for many years to come.”Wherever the company operates, Petrofac is committed to creating shared value, by supporting local supply chains, employing local people, developing local capabilities, and stimulating local economies. In June 2019, Petrofac appointed Mohammed Ghazi Al-Mutairi as country chair, Kuwait, recognising the multiple substantial projects and activities the company has in-country and the strategic importance of Kuwait to the group.Al-Mutairi, who holds a BSc in chemical engineering from Kuwait University, brings over 32 years’ experience in the Kuwait oil and gas industry. He has significant leadership experience, having served as chairman and board member of a number of major companies in the sector, most recently as the CEO of Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), and was chairman of the Gulf Downstream Association. This appointment is aligned to the continued role Petrofac has in the development of Kuwait’s oil and gas infrastructure and increased demand the company sees helping clients expand both their upstream production and their downstream operations.