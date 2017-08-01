2020 RPME Top 30 EPC Contractors: Técnicas Reunidas

In April 2019, Técnicas Reunidas was selected by ExxonMobil to undertake the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the process units at its Singapore refinery expansion project. This EPC contract, a continuation of Técnicas Reunidas’ work as FEED contractor, is part of a multibillion dollar investment by ExxonMobil in Singapore. This expansion aims to produce higher-value products from fuel oil. Técnicas Reunidas will assist ExxonMobil to achieve this by undertaking EPC works for several refining units based on ExxonMobil’s proprietary technologies, other licensed technologies and other units.Técnicas Reunidas’ scope includes hydro-processing conversion units, sulphur recovery, hot oil system and associated offsites and utilities. The LSTK (lump sum turnkey) contract has a value of approximately $1.5bn over a duration of 43 months. This award marks the second standalone award by ExxonMobil to Técnicas Reunidas and further strengthens the company’s presence in South East Asia.In February 2018, Técnicas Reunidas signed the contract for the execution of the process units for the new refinery of Duqm in Oman. This project is part of the Omani government plan for the industrial development of the Special Economic Zone of Duqm, which includes the new grassroot refinery, with an overall investment of $15bn in the coming 15 years. The contract has been awarded on an LSTK basis to the international joint venture between Técnicas Reunidas and Daewoo Engineering and Construction for an approximate value of $2.75bn and 47 months of duration. This is the largest of the three packages awarded for the refinery and includes all the process units. The project will be developed at Técnicas Reunidas’ office in Madrid, being the majority partner of the joint venture with a participation of 65%. This project will enlarge the experience and activity of the company in the Middle East.Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company is a joint venture between the state-owned Oman Oil Company and Kuwait Petroleum International, the international subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.Técnicas Reunidas is a leading engineering and construction company in the sectors of production of oil and gas, petrochemicals, and power generation for a wide range of clients worldwide. Since 1960, the company has designed and built over 1,000 industrial plants in over 50 countries. Since 2012, Técnicas Reunidas has published CSR reports in accordance with the international GRI frameworks. In 2016, the company adapted its report to meet the recommendations of the International Integrated Reporting Framework and also underwent an independent external audit on CSR indicators in accordance with ISAE 3000 (revised).The corporate responsibility policy of Técnicas Reunidas, approved by the board of directors and mandatory for all employees, suppliers and contractors, describes the guidelines of the company on environmental, social and ethics matters. Control is the principle applied by the company on these matters; this requires the implementation of policies, processes and controls that favour a behaviour aimed at compliance of commitments and that serve to prevent, detect and eradicate actions that are not in line with these principles, always in line with the law as well as applicable internal and external rules.

