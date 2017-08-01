DuPont Tyvek participates in Operation Airbridge to speed up PPE supply for Covid-19 response

The operation aims to accelerate delivery of Tyvek PPE, moving them via air instead of ocean. FedEx Express will transport Tyvek roll goods from the Tyvek manufacturing plant in Richmond, VA, to DuPont's garment manufacturer in Vietnam. They will then return to the US with finished Tyvek garments. This will enable additional Tyvek garments to be available even faster to support the Covid-19 relief efforts in the US.



This week, in coordination with FedEx, two initial shipments from Vietnam to the US will carry over 450,000 Tyvek protective coveralls. In the weeks that follow, 500,000+ Tyvek garments will be shipped each week.

The US HHS has contracted for these garments for the US Strategic National Stockpile. Distribution of these PPE shipments throughout the US will be managed by the FEMA Movement Control Team.

Since January, DuPont has worked with governments, non-profits, and suppliers to provide DuPont PPE to the global relief efforts for Covid-19. DuPont has greatly increased its supply of Tyvek and Tychem garments to support the response to Covid-19 around the globe. DuPont has fully activated 19 garment production facilities across nine countries to deliver more than nine million garments/month. These garments are being supplied through government agencies and commercial distribution channels.

We are proud to be a partner in Project 'Airbridge' with the US Department of Health and Human Services and FedEx to help expedite the delivery of Tyvek protective apparel to the frontline responders who need it most

DuPont is striving every day to deliver the needed supply to the Covid-19 response with DuPont Personal Protective garments. "Since the COVID-19 crisis began, DuPont employees have been working 24/7 to provide protection to those that are protecting us through the pandemic.," said David Domnisch, global business leader, DuPont Personal Protection.