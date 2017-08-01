RPME reveals 2020 Top 30 EPC Contractors’ list

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 12 April 2020 - 2:30 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
This list is prepared at a time when the world is facing the devastating impact of Covid-19 pandemic. As on every other aspect of life and business, it has made a terribly shocking effect on various upstream and downstream projects around the world. What the future holds for those projects, in planning and under implementation in various phases, is something beyond comprehension at this point of time.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors are the key drivers in those projects. With the kind of uncertainty created by Covid-19 in the upstream and downstream projects, these contractors are also in serious trouble. Nevertheless, the Top 30 EPC Contractors’ list for this year is ready.

This year, we have also considered the upstream projects of the contractors since most of the operators in the region manage downstream and upstream side of the energy sector together. As most of the contractors are international players, the scope of their business outside the region was also a factor of consideration.

We have enlisted and ranked the 2020 list of Top 30 EPC Contractors not only based on the value and volume of the projects that EPC companies have won in the Middle East region from the downstream industry. We have considered many other relevant factors as well.

We have considered the impact of the project on the regional industry, people and economy. We have also considered factors like CSR initiatives, compliance to ethical business practices, etc. The rankings in this year’s list have changed notably, compared to the last year.

We take this opportunity to thank all those who have cooperated in providing data for compiling this list. Congratulations to all the organisations that have been included in this year’s list!

