2020 RPME Top 30 EPC Contractors: Maire Tecnimont

In March 2020, Maire Tecnimont announced that its subsidiary Tecnimont has signed with Gemlik Gübre Sanayii Anonim Şirketi an EPC contract for a value of approximately $221.23mn related to the implementation of a new urea and UAN (urea ammonium nitrate solution) plant in Gemlik, 125km south of Istanbul, Turkey. The plant will have the capacity of 1,640MTPD of granular urea and 500MTPD of UAN, and will run on the market-leading urea technology of Stamicarbon, a fully owned subsidiary of the group.

The scope of work concerns the execution of engineering, supply of all equipment and materials and construction and erection works. Project completion is planned within about three years of its effectiveness.

In March 2019, Maire Tecnimont announced that its subsidiary Tecnimont, through its affiliate Tecnimont Arabia Company, has been awarded a reimbursable EPC contract by National Petrochemical Industrial Company (NATPET) for the reinstatement of the existing polypropylene plant located in Yanbu Industrial City, on the west coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The overall value of the contract is about $65mn on a reimbursable basis. The project scope of work entails engineering and procurement services, material supply, construction supervision services, and construction works. The project has an estimated execution schedule of about seven months, up to ready for start-up.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont chief executive officer, commented: “With this award, we further consolidate our industrial footprint in Saudi Arabia, leveraging our strong capabilities in carrying out revamping projects, as part of our business strategy. We are honoured to put our technological know-how at the service of a prestigious client such as NATPET.”

In the same month, Maire Tecnimont signed with Borouge a contract for the FEED services for the fourth expansion phase of the Ruwais petrochemicals complex in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The overall value of the FEED contract is approximately $45mn on a reimbursable basis. The project scope of work consists in the FEED services for the new expansion phase of Borouge’s complex in Ruwais composed of the world’s largest mixed feed cracker with a capacity of 1.8mn tonnes of ethylene per year. The project completion is expected within 2020.

In July 2018, Maire Tecnimont was granted several new awards and additional works of existing contracts for a total amount of $730mn for licensing, engineering services and EPC services. These contracts have been awarded by some of the most remarkable international clients located in Europe, Middle East, South East Asia and Americas. Among these, there is an EPC contract by Borouge for a new polypropylene unit in Ruwais. The scope of work relates to a new polypropylene unit, having a maximum production capacity of 480,000 tonnes per year, and associated facilities, to be integrated within the existing Borouge 3 complex. The project completion is expected by the end of 2021.